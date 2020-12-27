Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

THE Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola on Saturday commissioned the newly built ultra-modern palace of Owa Obokun, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran.

Addressing the people at the commissioning ceremony held at the Owa Obokun Adimula’s Palace in Ilesa, Oyetola commended Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, and sons and daughters of Ijesaland for building and bequeathing the iconic palace to the Owa Obokun royalty, saying, “the gesture would further cement the existing bond of unity, love, harmony and brotherhood among the sons and daughters of Ijesaland in particular and Osun in general.

The Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran, said he is delighted that the ultra-modern palace was conceived, constructed and delivered during his reign.

His words: “This edifice was constructed and delivered within the record time of nine months. This outstanding feat was made possible by the sincerity of purpose, supervision, efficiency, due diligence, openness, accountability, transparency and team spirit of sons and daughters of Ijesha.

“I call on the state government to assist with the control of the influx of aliens and none natives who are engaging in illegal mining activities with attendant consequences of exerting pressure on our social-cultural life.

In the address of the Asiwaju of Ilesha, Yinka Fasuyi, he disclosed that N100 million was initially budgeted for the project but they later spent N265 million.

Those in attendance were a former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye; members of the National and State House of Assemblies; members of the State Executive Council; traditional rulers in Ijesaland; and sons and daughters of Ijesaland, among others.