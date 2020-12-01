By Sina Fadare

Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, and Director-General, Centre For Black Culture and Understanding, Prof Siyan Oyeweso, have said systematic promotion of the threatened Yoruba arts and craft will restore Yoruba glory in the creative world.

Oyetola and Oyeweso were guests at the passing out of a score of apprentices produced by Abeni Visual And Performing Arts Institute, Iragbiji, Osun State, during the week. The institute was founded by the Eesa of Iragbiji, Chief Muraina Oyelami, who doubles as its artistic director.

Oyelami is a respected artist whose works are sold in Europe and America.

The governor, who was represented on the occasion by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Babawale Adebisi, said Osun State Government was working on a public-private partnership with Sterling Bank to boost tourism and tourism products with which the state is blessed.

“On behalf of the government, I have begun meeting with Sterling Bank on how to come up with a workable partnership to bring fortune to our arts with a view to empowering our people who are doing well in that area of production. I want the students here to register with the government in order to benefit from that scheme aimed at helping them to sell their works to the outside world. The Osun State Tourism Vision 2030 instituted by His Excellency is beyond dance. It is a conscious effort to take our tourism development to higher pedestal,” he said.

Oyeweso regrettably said the Yoruba were losing their art and culture, calling on the state government to show commitment to its promise by borrowing a leaf from Ogun State Government which, according to him, just approved adire fabrics as official uniform for public schools.

“If I see people like Chief Muraina Oyelami spending their resources on art promotion, I cannot but praise them for their selflessness because without them it means there is a little hope left in preserving our art and culture for future generation,” he said.

The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrasheed Olabomi also commended Oyelami and congratulated the students with a promise to interface with government on their request for seed capital to practice their different vocations.

Chief Oyelami disclosed that the institute was conceptualized about eight years ago to relive the Osogbo Art School of the 60s of which he was a product, expressing his appreciation to his assistants with whom he runs the institute.

The ceremony was spiced by live performances by the students of the institute to the amazement and ovation by the guests including the Olororuwo of Ororuwa, Oba Qamar Adeyeemi Bello and staff of the ministry of culture and tourism from Osogbo.