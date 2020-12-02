By Niyi Akinnaso

I write to congratulate you on the second anniversary of your administration. I look back with pride and nostalgia to the hard-fought battle of your election and the continuation of progressive administration in the State of Osun.

There have been challenges along the line—the inclement national financial weather, the COVID-19 pandemic and others not so significant. But you have weathered the storm admirably and steadied the ship of state.”

— Excerpts from the congratulatory letter to the Governor of the State of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, on his second year anniversary, from his immediate predecessor in office, now the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Not all anniversaries are worth celebrating and some are worth celebrating more than others. The opening quote from Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior and Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s immediate predecessor in office, advanced at least three reasons why Oyetola’s second year anniversary was worth celebrating. They are: the harsh national financial situation; the raging COVID-19 pandemic; and what Aregbesola categorized as “others not so significant”. I will elaborate on these reasons and even advance others equally significant.

Technically, Oyetola may have spent two years in office. Pragmatically, however, he has been able to do only about a year’s worth of work. First, his government was literally in limbo as his tenure was not sure for nearly eight months until the Supreme Court validated his election on July 5, 2019. He had barely worked for 8 months when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation in February, 2020.

By March, 2020, Osun was badly hit by 127 returnees to Ejigbo from Ivory Coast, among whom were those who carried a high viral load of the virus. But for advance preparations and effective management, Osun easily could have been the epicenter of the pandemic in Nigeria. Nevertheless, it put the state on guard and stringent measures had to be employed, including the closure of schools and businesses. A significant portion of the government’s bureaucratic machinery was shut down for months.

It would have been easy to quickly bounce back, if sufficient resources were available. But blaming the harsh national financial situation, which cut the state’s federal allocation virtually in half, is only part of the story. The late take-off, due to the protracted litigation, and the equally protracted pandemic also had negative effects on the state’s ability to generate sufficient revenue on its own.

To complicate these adverse financial conditions, Oyetola also inherited a debt burden to settle, including arrears of salaries and pensions. The saving grace for him derives from three sources. One, he was Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff for eight years. He knew where the roof leaked and where to start mending. Two, as a finance expert, who managed a successful Insurance business on his own, he knows how to walk the financial terrain. Three, he seeks and listens to advice; he seeks the consent of the governed; and he carefully, but deliberatively, implements his agenda.

True, he modified some of the policies he inherited, such as those in education, as demanded by the people, but he never departed from the template left behind by Aregbesola. Rather, he continued to elaborate on it in keeping with the continuity pledge he made during the campaign. This is quite evident in all sectors, especially health, infrastructure, education, the economy, agriculture, mineral resources (notably gold), culture and tourism, and citizens’ welfare.

Let me use the health sector as a point of reference, because there is no Local Government Area that has been left untouched in the massive investment in the sector. Look at it this way: There are 332 wards in the state. Oyetola has built or remodelled 332 Primary Health Centres on a one-per-ward basis. He also made sure that each was supplied with necessary medical equipment and appropriate disposables. In addition, each was equipped with a motorized borehole and an overhead tank.

The effect on patronage has been dramatic. This is particularly true of neonatal and maternal care. For example, there were 50,500 successful deliveries between November 2018 and July 2020 in the different PHCs since the modifications began, compared to 30,599 deliveries between March 2017 and October 2018.

Similarly, those who needed secondary or tertiary healthcare are getting the benefit of their money or insurance premium at the General Hospitals, Mercyland Hospital, and the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, where value was added in various categories. For example, the General Hospital in Ejigbo was completely rebuilt and equipped. Additional wards and Intensive Care Units were built or revitalized in Mercyland Hospital and the Specialist Hospital.

These developments are separate from the various Isolation Centres constructed throughout the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic for which the state proactively began to prepare even before Nigeria had her index case. It was this advance preparation that enabled the state to cope with the 127 returnees and has continued to put the state in good stead in fighting the pandemic. These physical advances were supplemented with medical supplies for which the OHIS Drug Distribution Centre was purposefully established.

The capstone of the healthcare strides is the establishment of the Osun Health Insurance Scheme for which seed money was provided by the state government. In addition, nearly 500 million Naira was paid to purchase the OHIS premiums for vulnerable citizens.

What Oyetola was able to achieve in the health sector is even less than the advances in infrastructure, which is being capped by a flyover at the famous Olaiya intersection in Osogbo, where major roads from different parts of the state and beyond intersect right in the heart of the city.

A less visible, but quite effective, achievement is the regular payment of salaries. He lifted the embargo placed on promotion. He is paying the revised salary structure for medical and allied health workers. And he is implementing the new minimum wage.

It was not only the weight and spread of Oyetola’s impact within a very short time that endeared him to Osun citizens. His demeanour and style—let my action speak for me—has met with high approval. That’s why he successfully waded through the “not so significant” problems.

It’s no wonder then that the grand finale of the weeklong celebration of his second year in office last Friday was converted into a second term endorsement by a cross-section of the state. Hence the title of this piece.