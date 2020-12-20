Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

THE wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola on Saturday admonished parents and guardians in the state to safeguard their children during the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Oyetola speaking during the end of the year children’s party held at the Government House Lawn, Oke-Fia, Osogbo said, facemasks must be worn in public places at all times to ensure the final defeat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that resurgence of the Coronavirus in the country called for Nigerians to adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and parents should take extreme care of their wards.

Her words: “We thought we had finally defeated COVID-19 but, unfortunately, the pandemic is now resurging in the country. We must adhere to all safety protocols. Facemasks must be worn in public places at all times, keep social distancing and I believe God will heal our land.

“The challenge of the moment demands that we should show more love to one another and parents and guardians should prevent their children from COVID-19 by adhering to all safety protocols.

“I thank our mothers for the extra-ordinary job they are doing in ensuring the safety and welfare of the children. The job has been made more hectic with the lockdown in the first wave of the pandemic. Let us continue to intensify the care and training of our children. We must ensure we properly supervise their academic activities when they are at home.