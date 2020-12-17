Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Osun State First Lady, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola has handed over a fully rehabilitated mentally-ill teenager to the traditional ruler of Apomu, Oba Kayode Afolabi.

Oyetola also used the occasion to admonish the affluent Nigerians to assist the vulnerable in society.

A statement by the Press Officer to the wife of the Governor, Oluwatunmise Iluyomade which was made available to newsmen on Thursday revealed that Oyetola had visited Apomu on October 2, to launch financial empowerment scheme for Apomu Market women, when Labake Najeem, the challenged teenager who was also heavily pregnant at the time, tried to intercept her procession to ask for alms.

Oyetola said, “I was disturbed with the condition I found her, I quickly requested that I take her for proper medical care under my close watch. While with us, Labake initially gave us a tough time. Series of tests were carried out and some medications were given to her until she was delivered of her baby.

“I can boldly say now, that Labake is now a different person. I thank God that I took only Labake away for medical care, but now, I am returning Labake and her newborn child to the Palace. I also want to thank the medical personnel at the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro; they tried a lot and took very good care of her. I want to charge all well-meaning Nigerians to assist in salvaging the society to be a safe place to live for all and sundry.”

“The people of Apomu town should support the girl by showing her love, care and shun all forms of discrimination to allow her to fulfil destiny as planned by God for her and her new baby girl.”

While responding, the Alapomu of Apomu Oba Adenekan Afolabi and his Olori Janet Mba Afolabi who could not hide their feelings appreciated the kind gesture of Mrs Oyetola over Labake and pledged their unflinching support to take proper care of the girl and her new baby as their child.