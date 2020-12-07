Agency Reporter

The Chief Registrar, Oyo State judiciary, Alhaja Fatimo Badrudeen, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the news of her death filtered into the Magistrates’ Court at Iyaganku, Ibadan early Monday morning, thus throwing the premises into confusion.

The Public Relations Officer of the state High Court, Mrs Comfort Udo, confirmed the death of the Chief Registrar in an interview with NAN.

Although details of Badrudeen’s death remained sketchy as at press time, her remains were said to have been buried in her residence at Sanyo area of Ibadan on Monday afternoon.

NAN also gathered that the late chief registrar had reportedly been penciled down, along with two others, for appointment as judges before her death.

Badrudeen, who was the first child of the late Sen. Abdulyekeen Adejare from Oyo town, was a former Chief Magistrate at the Magistrate Court, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The late chief registrar, who was called to bar in 1993, started her legal career with the chambers of the late Alhaji R. A. Sarumi before joining the state judiciary as a magistrate.



She was survived by an aged mother, husband and children(NAN)