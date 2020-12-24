By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

A sister of a serving member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Sunkanmi Babalola has been kidnapped.

The kidnap was said to have happened around Monatan area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital city on Monday while she was returning from her shop.

Her brother, Sunkammi Babalola is currently representing Egbeda State Constituency in the state House of Assembly.

According to sources, the victim was on a commercial motorcycle when the suspected kidnappers in a car double-crossed her, shot sporadically into the air and forced her into their car.

An unconfirmed source said a ransom of N20million is being requested by the kidnappers from the family before she would be released.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi when contacted on Thursday said he was not aware of the incident, saying it has not been reported to the police.

He said “I am not aware of the incident. It has not been reported to the police.

“You know that there is no way they can report to the police because the police station in the area has been burnt.”

But, the victim’s brother, lawmaker, Babalola when contacted confirmed the abduction of his sister, explaining that three men in a Toyota car kidnapped his sister on Monday.

“It is true. I was not there when the incident happened. They called me and they told me that three gunmen kidnapped my sister.

“They kidnapped her and they forced her into a waiting car. They forced her into the car, Toyota car, with ash colour and took her to an unknown destination,” he said.