By Adeola Badru

A group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Oyo State, Oyo PDP like-minds have described comments credited to the Senator representing Oyo South senatorial district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Kola Balogun, where he described former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, as leader of nuisances in South-West PDP as idiotic, highly nonsensical.

The group, while berating the senator, added that such comment could only come from someone whose level of reasoning requires comprehensive psychiatric evaluation.

Balogun had in a statement issued by his media aide, Rotimi Johnson, described Fayose as a divisive element who had always been insubordinate, rebellious and arrogant, saying he is a nuisance who can only attract like-minds with disputable character.

However, in a swift reaction, the group in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Babatunde Nafiu, which was made available to Vanguard on Wednesday, noted that if someone could insult a person such as Fayose who had been the governor of a state twice, it should not be Senator Kola Balogun, who the group said, his track records is as almost empty like a warehouse without goods.

The group said: “We recall that in his entire political life, he had only been a Commissioner and a campaign Director-General. The seat he is presently occupying came only on a platter pf Gold as he himself never knew he was going to win a senatorial election.”

“It was a former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, who gave him a Commissioner post during his first 11-month tenure as governor in 2006 and reappointed in 2007 when he won the election. The second-ever position he occupied was that of the Director-General of the campaign organisation of Akala in 2015. He later joined the APC where he was not offered anything.”

“If we may ask, where was Kola Balogun in 2003 when Fayose became the governor of Ekiti State? The answer is straight, he was a nobody. Now, he is referring to Fayose as a nuisance.”

“Balogun who if he had contested the senatorial election party primary, he would not have been able to defeat former deputy governor of Oyo State, Barrister Azeem Gbolarumi.”

“He was also saying Fayose could not talk to President Muhammadu Buhari negatively because he is afraid of EFCC. Balogun as a PDP senator should have the guts to do that since he is in the opposition party.”

The statement further held that: “We challenge him to address a press conference, swear by whatever means and ask the spirit of the late governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi to come and pick him if he (Kola Balogun) did not collect N20 million from Ajimobi prior to the senatorial election in 2019 when he felt he may not win the election.”

“On a final note, we also like to remind Balogun to take a cue from his fellow senators from Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin and Senator Fatai Buhari, who had been doing tremendously well to take absolute care of their constituents.”

“Balogun refrain from being a nonentity and also cease from being a dummy senator who just goes to the red chamber to warm-up the seat. He should focus on its mandate rather than running verbal diarrhoea in the name of trying to bring down somebody like Fayose who is far far ahead of him,” the group finally added.[

