Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday, suspended the 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew imposed on states by the Federal Government, disclosing that officials of Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19 would ensure strict compliance with extant guidelines and advisories during and after the yuletide.

Against this backdrop, the governor directed that religious centres would be allowed to hold cross-over services but in firm observance of the protocols.

The task force’s technical team had earlier ruled out night worship.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, warned worship centres to adhere strictly to the advisories put in place to check the spread of the virus in the state.

It also indicated that the governor gave the directives in a brief endorsed by chairman of the Technical Team of the COVID-19 Task Force, Prof. Temitope Alonge.

The document added that other advisories earlier released by the task force, including order on 50 per cent occupancy for worship and event centres, ban of street carnivals and others remain in effect.

The statement read: “Following a review of the pronouncement of the Technical Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Oyo State on December 29, 2020, the Executive Governor, Seyi Makinde, has magnanimously directed that the 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew be lifted.

“The governor has also warned citizens and residents of Oyo State to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines, protocols and advisories as laid down by the OYO State COVID-19 Task Force aimed at limiting the transmission of the disease in our communities.

“Secondly, he has directed that enforcement of these guidelines and protocols in accordance with the law will be applied as appropriate, enjoining individuals and organisations to comply and by so doing, ensure that we all spread the joy of this season and not the virus.”

