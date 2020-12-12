After 10 years of hibernation, conscious music act, Patrick Osagie Osakue, who is also known by the stage name P.VOO, has taken a strong look at the unimpressive socio-economic situation of the country, saying only conscious music could encourage the youths to clamour for good life, which is their right.

The musician, who returned in grand fashion recently, with Scam, said: “Only concerned music can salvage Nigerians, especially our youths from the shackles of ignorance and economic deprivation in the midst of plenty.”

Done in pidgin English and in typical Abami Eda style, the lyrics, arrangement and rendition of the song he said are meant to sensitise the down trodden, especially the youths against unfavourable policies of government.

The grey bearded entertainer, who may have been heavily influenced by the late Fela, maintained that Nigerian acts should always package songs that focus on the challenges and travails of Nigerians.

He, however, applauded the swift intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last national protest, which engulfed the nation for quite some time. He urged the governors to cue into that example, giving the youths what they are asking for.

“This should be done in such a way that youths can feel and believe in the efforts, thereby, dousing tension on the long run,” he submitted.

