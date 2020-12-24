By Joseph Jibueze, Deputy News Editor

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has called for the reduction of the cost of governance to stabilise the economy and avert social unrest.

Speakers at a one-day virtual session by PACAC said the high cost of governance escalates corruption and retards progress.

The Committee’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda, believes some public officers do riskier and more stressful jobs, such as members of the Armed Forces, but earn far less than others, such as lawmakers.

He said a blueprint for reducing the amount budgeted to maintain the Presidency should be designed, while the pay disparity among judiciary workers should be reduced.

“The three arms of government should come out with a framework to ensure that the cost of governance is reduced. It will be a platform for galvanising Nigerians to make more sacrifices.

“In a situation where other workers are asked to make sacrifices but the executive, the legislature and the Judiciary retain what they earn, we will not go a long way in reducing the cost of governance.

“Something has to be done to ensure that the three arms of government reduce the cost of governance to set the pace.”

A PACAC member, Prof. Etannibi Alemika, said the perception that public service is an avenue to get rich must be changed, adding that there can be no peace where the welfare of the masses is not prioritised.

He urged the legislature to do more to ensure that Chapter 2 of the Constitution is observed even if not justiceable.

“We also need to determine why the structure of governance is expensive. Do government officials need all the aides and new cars?” Prof. Alemika said.

Minister of State, Budget and Planning, Prince Clem Agba, said there was “a dire need” for the government to reduce the cost governance, especially to deal with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Reducing the cost of governance will stabilise the economy and avert social unrest that could be ignited if there is a failure on the part of the government to properly and effectively manage the economy for the wellbeing of the nation and the teeming population,” he said.

Also at the event was Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption Chairman, Senator Suleiman Kwari, who was represented, among others.