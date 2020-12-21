The Financial System Strategy 2020 (FSS 2020) blueprint launched several years ago was meant to transform Nigeria’s financial sector into a growth catalyst. It was also to engineer the country’s evolution into an international financial centre to strengthen domestic access to financial services and making Nigeria global financial hub, writes COLLINS NWEZE.

THE world is rapidly changing, embracing technology and redefining the payment system. The need to get Nigeria onto the same wavelength as the rest of the world prompted the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) inauguration of the Financial System Strategy 2020 (FSS 2020), which was also targeting more people to financial system.

A lot of progress has been made on many fronts during the project timeline which elapses by next month. For instance, the CBN efforts at bringing most Nigerians into the banking fold through its financial inclusion strategies has recorded significant progress, with 64 per cent financial inclusion achievement, lower than 80 per cent target.

A survey conducted in Nigeria in 2008 by a development finance organisation, the Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access revealed that about 53 per cent of adults were excluded from financial services.

The global pursuit of financial inclusion as a vehicle for economic development had a positive effect in Nigeria as the exclusion rate reduced from 53 per cent in 2008 to 46.3 per cent in 2010.

Encouraged by the positive development, the CBN in collaboration with stakeholders launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy on October 23, 2012 aimed at further reducing the exclusion rate to 20 per cent by 2020.

Specifically, adult Nigerians with access to payment services is to increase from 21.6 per cent in 2010 to 70 per cent in 2020, while those with access to savings should increase from 24 per cent to 60 per cent; and Credit from two per cent to 40 per cent, Insurance from one per cent to 40 per cent and Pensions from five per cent to 40 per cent, within the same period.

The channels for delivering the above financial services were targeted to improve, with deposit money bank branches targeted to increase from 6.8 units per 100,000 adults in 2010 to 7.6 units per 100,000 adults in 2020, Microfinance bank branches to increase from 2.9 units to 5.5 units; Automated Teller Machines from 11.8 units to 203.6 units, Point of Sale (PoS) from 13.3 units to 850 units, Mobile agents from 0 to 62 units, all per 100,000 adults between 2010 and 2020.

The targets were based on bench marking exercise carried out with peer countries, while also taking into consideration critical growth factors in the Nigerian environment.

In a major step to achieve these targets, the FSS 2020 was kickstarted in 2006 by the CBN, in collaboration with other key financial sector regulators to fast track and enhance the growth and development of Nigeria’s financial system as an integral part of the national vision 2020.

The strategic Vision of FSS 2020 is “to be the safest and most diversified financial system among emerging markets supporting the real economy by the year 2020.”

The vision was also meant to enhance Nigeria’s chances of playing big in the global financial space and sustaining its leadership position in Africa.

The CBN listed some of the key activities to include the ongoing drive to expand access to finance, the drive to integrate the informal sector, the transformation of the payments system, the expansion and growth of the Bond Market, the improving credibility and size of the capital market, ongoing stability of the banking sector, and ongoing focus on governance and risk management, among others.

According to CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, the regulator would not pretend that it is going to be a daunting challenge to achieve 80 percent financial inclusion by 2020, which is one of the scheme’s targets, but a major milestone has been achieved.

Emefiele also stressed the need for increased collaboration among government agencies and other institutions involved in the FSS 2020.

For instance, Nigeria’s Payment System has tremendously improved. There is now a Central Bank of Nigeria Immediate Transfer Service (CBSITS) and an interbank platform for effecting payment transactions, Electronic Cheque Clearing (ECC) system allowing for a same day cheques-clearing process, Nigeria Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) as an alternative means for interbank funds transfer among others including the Real time gross settlement system.