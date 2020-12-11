Breaking News

Palace, Houses Burnt As Communal Clash Breaks Out In Ondo Community

Scenes of the communal clash in Ode community, Ondo State

The communal clash between Isinigbo and Ode communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State has escalated as some hoodlums earlier on Friday attacked Isinigbo community.

The palace of the traditional ruler of the community, including many other houses and properties were destroyed in the clash.

The two neighbouring communities have been engaged in clashes for some time.

An unconfirmed report indicated that two unidentified persons were killed in the attack.

The Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

Ikoro however said he is not aware that lives were lost in the attacks. He added that he is yet to be fully briefed on the extent of the damage done.


