There was pandemonium in Kaduna on Monday as hoodlums wielding various degrees of weapons invaded the Arewa House in the state where members of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) had converged for a security summit.

Abdulaziz Suleiman, spokesman of the CNG, in a statement, explained that all the officials of the Northern group who had converged for the meeting, as well as security guards, had to run for their lives.

A statement made available to the public reads:

“We regret to announce that armed thugs numbering hundreds were unleashed on the Arewa House Kaduna, venue of the security summit hosted by the Coalition of Northern Groups on Monday, December 14.

“The Summit aimed to discuss ways to achieve synergy between communities and government security and design a uniform approach to the current security situation in the North.

“Participants at the meeting included retired military officers, Retired Police officers, religious leaders, traditional rulers, various women, youth and trade associations.”

The CNG said just as the Northern group meeting was kicking off, hired hoodlums stormed the auditorium after subduing the civil guards at the gate.

“The overturned tables shattered glasses, attacked the guests and officials, wounding several people and smashing vehicles parked in the premises.

“It is disturbing that a battalion of armed thugs can stroll free across the streets of central Kaduna wielding dangerous weapons without the intervention of the security. Security only arrived hours after the thugs had left.

“It is quite obvious now that some powerful forces are benefiting from the current security situation and would do everything for it to continue.

“We are now all the more committed to ensuring the safety and security of the North and its people.”

