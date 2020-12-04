From Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The independent investigative panel on police brutality sitting in Abuja yesterday handed title document on a parcel of land in Abuja to the owner, Gabriel Ofoma.

Ofoma had, in a petition to the panel, said he submitted the document to the court concerning a criminal trial which ended with the death of the defendant.

He said he had returned to the court to retrieve the document when some policemen, led by Inspector Iliya Dangsedi, accosted him at the premises of Chief Magistrate Court Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, and forced him to hand the document to them.

Based on Ofoma’s complaint, the panel on November 6 ordered the police to produce the title document before it.

Yesterday, the 11-man panel, led by Justice Suleiman Galadima (rtd), in a judgment, handed the document – a Certificate of Occupancy in respect of Plot 104 Lugbe, Abuja – to Ofoma.

Justice Galadima said: “There is an end to every litigation, and the matter has been put to an end and no more.”

He commended the police for complying with the panel’s directive to return the document.

An elated Ofoma, on receiving the document, expressed delight and thanked the panel for its efforts.

Counsel for the police, James Idachaba, a deputy commissioner of police, told the panel that the police were in the panel to assist it and complainants.

He said they would continue to cooperate.

Idacgaba added that the police was not the owner of the title document and was not disputing the fact of the matter.

He noted that the person being prosecuted for theft of the document was no more.