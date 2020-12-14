The Google-owned family of apps comprising of YouTube, Google Drive, Gmail, as well as the main search engine, on Monday, crashed for thousands of users worldwide.

According to outage tracker site, DownDetecter, tens of thousands of users reported issues with the sites around 11:40 am on Monday.

Regions reported to be hit by the crash include Europe some parts of Australia, the east coast of the USA and parts of Africa, South America and Asia.

DailyMail reports that Google’s websites are the most popular in the world, with its video-streaming site YouTube being frequently visited by more than two billion people every month.

Downtimes are very rare with Google-related apps, unlike other tech apps like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

According to reports, at 11:54 am, there were more than 50,000 complaints about YouTube alone, with 49 per cent of this amount regarding issues with the website and 43 per cent pertaining to problems watching videos.

Also, Gmail had 23,000 complaints before midday and Google’s main site had reported about 19,000 complaints.

According to DownDetector, 81 and 91 per cent of the issues with these sites, respectively, was to do with logging in.

Other affected sites include Google Meet, Hangouts and the Play Store as well as the Pokemon Go game, which is made by Niantic, another Google-owned company.

From all indications, the outage is not uniform, with some users reporting a ‘400 error message’ while it is working fine for others.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is yet to respond or issue a statement regarding this development.

