The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to waive the N20 fee imposed on subscribers for NIN retrieval requests.

This directive was contained in a statement signed by Mr. Pantami’s spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Friday in Abuja.

According to the Minister, the directive was an avenue to make the process easier and affordable and would kick with immediate effect.

Pantami said that the Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC and the Director-General of NIMC, informed him in a letter conveying the implementation of the directive, adding that the relevant authorities had met and negotiated a waiver with the Mobile Network Operators in that regard.

The statement read in part:

“By this waiver, all Nigerians, subscribers and applicants can access the service using the *346# code for their NIN retrieval at no charge for the duration of the NIN/SIM Card integration exercise.”

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had earlier directed that National Identification Numbers (NIN) be integrated with Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) for security purposes, or risks their phone lines being blocked from December 31, 2020.

Pantami further appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders and encouraged them to continue sacrificing more for in the interest of Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...