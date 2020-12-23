Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, the Ona of Abaji and Chairman of the FCT Council of Chiefs, has lamented over the expensive bride price parents in his kingdom collect from suitors

The Ona said this during a meeting in his palace with some stakeholders and traditional title holders of the area. Daily Trust reports that Alh. Yunusa stressed that it was worrisome that despite the economic hardship in the country, some brides’ parents still charged grooms-to-be a lot of expenses for a wedding.

He called on parents and clerics in his kingdom to address the matter urgently, saying the demand for high wedding charges by parents of the brides have been discouraging some men from seeking for the hand of their daughters in marriage.

“Honestly, I am disturbed by the high wedding charges from some parent’s who give out their daughters in marriage. I call on our Muslim clerics and parents to see how this issue can be addressed,” he said.

The monarch also called on his subjects to adhere to the protocols on the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the coronavirus is real and there is need for all residents to adhere strictly to the guidelines rolled out by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Alhaji Yunusa called on his people to continue to support the government, especially in the area of tackling the challenges of insecurity in the country.

