The Nigerian government on Tuesday said it is providing policies and initiatives aimed at implementing the Paris Agreement to address climate change and other environmental issues in the country.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammad Abubakar, made this known at the 5th Anniversary of the Paris Agreement organised by the ministry and Petroleum Technology Development Fund, (PTDF) in collaboration with the French government in Abuja.

Mr Abubakar said the Federal Government had put in place several policies and initiatives such as financing green projects across the nation in various sectors of the economy.

He said the government was also engaging in afforestation programmes aimed at establishment of forests or planting of trees in order to avoid degradation of land.

Mr Abubakar said that Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) were at the heart of the Paris Agreement and the achievement of many long-term goals.

He said NDCs embodied efforts by each country to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Mr Abubakar said the anniversary would be focusing on the NDCs and policies being implemented, what had been achieved so far and what should be on the agenda for the next five years.

According to him, in achieving Paris Agreement and sustainable development goals, the government was collaborating with relevant stakeholders and the French government for more effective implementation of the programmes.

Mr Abubakar thanked the French government for its support, adding that such would help in tackling climate change and other environmental issues in the country.

Bello Gusau, Executive Secretary, PTDF, said that associating with the French government in the implementation of the Paris Agreement programme was commendable.

Mr Gusau said the efforts would bring about huge progress in addressing climate change and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement in the country.

Mr Gusau was represented by Rabitah Waziri-Adamu, PTDF.

Jerome Pasquier, Ambassador of France in Nigeria, thanked the Federal Government on its effort in ensuring that NDCs were implemented through the policies and initiatives provided.

According to him, for Nigeria to engage in the elaborate anniversary, it meant that the government was committed in the implementation of NDCs and would achieve its goals. (NAN)