The Federal Government has approved passengers’ charges on the new Lagos-Ibadan rail standard gauge which would commence operation in January, 2021.

Passengers on first class seats will pay N6, 000, the government added.

It noted that other passengers will be charged N3,000 for economy seat and N5,000 for business class as it is done on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made the disclosure during the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA) in Abuja yesterday.

The theme for the 2nd Annual Summit was “Building Sustainable Transport Infrastructure in Nigeria: Opportunities, Innovations and Technologies.”

Amaechi said: “I have received the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Lagos/Ibadan rail project by January 2021 which will make Nigerians see the way the standard gauge railway looks like.

“Today, I approved the charges on passengers from Lagos to Ibadan. We just transfer how we charged from Abuja to Kaduna.

“We charge N3,000 per economy seat, N5,000 for business class and N6,000 for first class. The same is applicable to Lagos to Ibadan.

“It should have started running by now before Mr President inaugurates it by January, 2021”

The minister said there had been tremendous changes in most of the air terminals, saying that the Minister of Aviation would inform the public of the completion of the Lagos/Kano terminal.

Amaechi promised that the ministry would collaborate with CIOTA to enable them achieve their objectives.

The minister said CIOTA’s role was critical to the growth of transportation in Nigeria, adding that the country had advanced a lot in the area of transportation.