By Olushola Victor

Thursday, December 10, made it exactly 15 years since Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, lost her life in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash in 2005.

Odukoya boarded the ill-fated flight bound for Port Harcourt from Abuja and a national disaster happened. They were only two survivors from the crash.

In remembrance of their mum, her three children (Tolu, Tobi and Jimmy) who are all married decided to celebrate her on social media by spotlighting the Bimbo Odukoya Foundation established after her demise.

Bimbo’s first daughter Tolu Ijogun wrote: “Remembering our mother 15 years on, and we are thankful for the life she lived, but today we want to particularly focus on the foundation and what we have been able to achieve.”

She also talked about what they had been able to achieve all these years with the NGO, which included empowering girl children/women and creating shelter, a safe haven for survivors of teenage unwanted pregnancy and sexually-abused girls.

Married to Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the late evangelist was often called Pastor Bims by admirers. Before death, she received over 60 national and international awards for her contributions to nation-building, the development of Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region and for leadership.