A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Illorin, Kwara State , on Monday, sentenced a pastor and his accomplice, a herbalist to a four-year jail term for trading in human parts.

The pastor identified as Gabriel Josaya alias Eli-Wakuku who is also the founder of St. Moses Orimolade Cherubim and Seraphim church Illorin was sentenced with his accomplice, Gabriel Moyosore, a herbalist, who bought human skulls from him.

Pastor Josaya was sentenced after a long trial with no option of fine by Chief Magistrate Mohammed Ibrahim.

The duo were convicted of conspiracy, trespass and unlawful possession of human parts.

The police revealed that Josaya unlawfully gained entry into a cemetery, where he exhumed human skulls and sold them to various customers at the rate of N8,000 per skull and after a skull was found in his possession, he confessed to the crime.

The Investigating Police Officer, Peter Ibiyemi, told the court that Josaya had confessed to exhuming over 200 human skulls from the Muslim Cemetery in the Osere area of Ilorin, adding that Josaya began the business in 2009 and that he carried out his operation mainly at night and singlehandedly.

According to Ibiyemi, for each operation, he paid N10,000 to the cemetery security guard. He also stated that Josaya confessed to have sold each skull to the herbalist at the rate of N6,000.

Counsel to the pastor, Ibrahim Olojoku, during cross-examination, argued that the statement obtained from his client was not voluntarily made, adding that he was compelled by the police to admit to the crime.

The counsel claimed the convict made his statement under duress and that he witnessed it.

The convicts, Pastor Josaya was and his accomplice were arraigned before Magistrate Kudirat Yahya for criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and unlawful possession of human heads contrary to sections 97, 348 and 219 of the Penal Code Law. The case was, however, transferred to Chief Magistrate Muhammed Ibrahim in 2018.

