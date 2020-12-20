Members of Mine teenage ministry founded by Timi Adigun, the youthful pastor of The Ark Church who was recently accused of sexual impropriety, have faulted the public apology of their founder and coordinator .

They do not believe that his apology comes from a place of sincerity.

The Street Journal had reported how Adigun had tendered a public apology to admitting his wrong doings. He however denied any sexual penetration between him and his young female members.

The teenage ministry faulted Adigun’s public apology, stating they do not believe the pastor is indeed sorry for sexually assaulting young female members.

In a statement signed by the ministry leaders, Mine Teenage Ministry narrated how they discovered the pastor had been sexually assaulting girls in his care and warned the public against entrusting their children with him.

The ministry stated they received a text message on Tuesday, October 13th, accusing them of being silent while the pastor abuses girls. They decided to investigate and lots of other victims came out.

According to them, their investigations led them to discover that Pastor Timi Adigun had indeed been sexually harassing some of the ladies in the ministry for over 5 years.”

The statement reads in part, “His wife Titi Adigun knew about this all along, she knew about it the very first time it happened and at other times after that. Despite knowing, she still deliberately exposed ladies in the ministry to her husband, accommodating some of them in their home.

“Timi Adigun made some of the victims kneel before his wife to apologize for his own sexual immorality. When church leaders presented the facts of their findings to him, he resorted to self justification, and said things like, ‘it’s not like I do not take care of these girls’, ‘God will vindicate me’, ‘ My God will speak for me.

“Timi Adigun NEVER STEPPED DOWN. He said it times without number that he wasn’t called into ministry by anyone and no one could make him step down. Would he be sorry if he wasn’t called out?

“From where we stand internally, Timi Adigun’s actions up till now has not reflected remorse. He had confidently stated that nothing can be done to him, confidently playing on the victims’ quietness.

“In lieu of this, we still do not recommend any parent or church body to trust their ward with him. Any young person, teenager or child involved with Timi or Titi Adigun would be doing so at their own risk.”

Read their full statement below,