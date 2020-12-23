At the moment, Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Ajibola Odetola, more popularly known as Pasuma is a very proud father as one of his daughters, Opeyemi Odetola has joined the US Marine as a Naval Officer.

Pasuma took to his social media to celebrate Opeyemi, his daughter, for making it to the US navy.

The Fuji star, who broke the news on Wednesday, shared a picture of Opeyemi clad in a US navy uniform while expressing his excitement at the feat, adding that his daughter has continued to bring happiness to the family.

“Congratulations to me, my girl is a Navy now in USA, Opeyemi L’america congrats my dearest daughter, you always make me and your mum proud always. May God almighty guide you in your choosing career,” he wrote.

Despite having little or no education, the 53-year-old has made it a point of duty to ensure that his children end up with an education.

And despite his fame as a Fuji singer, none of his 10 children (eight girls, 2 boys) from three baby mamas has taken after him as a Fuji singer. He gives each of them the opportunity to choose their career path while also supporting them.

His oldest daughter, Wasilat Olabisi Odetola who is 28 years old is a graduate of Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo state.

Pasuma came into limelight in 1993 following the release of ‘Recognition’, his hit album. He has since continued to pull the strings in the indigenous music landscape with strings of beautiful offerings, awards and recognitions.