Nice’s French coach Patrick Vieira looks on during the French L1 football match between Nice and Dijon at The Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, southeastern France, on November 29, 2020.

NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

Patrick Vieira was sacked as coach by French Ligue 1 club Nice on Friday, paying the price for five consecutive defeats, the club said.

The former Arsenal player and France 1998 World Cup winner had his contract terminated the day after his team lost 3-2 at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

More to follow . . .