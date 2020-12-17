By Providence Adeyinka

ECONOMY

Paxful, a global peer-to-peer crypto marketplace, has introduced Carbon as one of the payment methods to its platform with a view to delivering a seamless user experience. The addition will enable users to apply for loans, invest, view credit reports, and track expenses.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, the organization disclosed that the new addition will allow Paxful users on the Carbon platform to make payments within the app, while Carbon customers can now dive into the cryptocurrency space and buy, sell, invest digital assets, or hedge their funds against inflation via the crypto on-ramp. CEO/co-founder of Paxful, Mr. Ray Youssef, said that Paxful boasts over 300 payment options on the platform, and Carbon becomes a welcome addition that will help more users in Nigeria and Kenya on board the crypto train. Youssef stated: “The addition of Carbon to the Paxful platform is truly exciting as we strive to provide fair financial opportunities for everyone. We keep expanding our list of payment methods to give Africans better access to financial services, and adding Carbon is an important step.

“Our users now have access to quick credit with low-interest rates without the need for guarantors or collaterals. The platform also provides high yield investment opportunities, plus a fee-free and interest-earning wallet.”

On his part, CEO/co-founder of Carbon, Mr. Chijioke Dozie, stated: “Carbon is always seeking new opportunities to provide innovative services to our customers and with the rising adoption of crypto currency across the continent; we have decided to partner with Paxful who is one of the biggest players in the market.”