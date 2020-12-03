The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), yesterday, said that it had sealed over 348 unauthorised outlets in the state to regulate and streamline the drug distribution value chain to promote the availability of safe, effective and quality medicines distribution in the country,

Registrar of the Council, Elijah Mohammed, who disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki after their routine check across the state to ensure compliance to regulations and guidelines, said that PCN had been in Ebonyi since November 30, 2020 for the exercise.

Mohammed, represented by Mrs. A.O. Aruya, Director of Inspection and Monitoring Department, said that 556 premises were visited at Ebonyi, Ikwo, Ivo, Izza, Afikpo Ezilo, among others.

The breakdown shows that out of 556 premises visited, 59 were pharmacies, 507 were patent medicine shops. 348 premises were sealed comprising three pharmacies and 345 patent medicine shops.

Five premises were issued compliance directives for issues ranging from sale and dispensing of ethical/prescription drugs without the supervision of a pharmacist, unhygienic environment and poor documentation, among others, in the interest of public safety.

He advised the public to ask for the registration status of facilities where they access their medicines by requesting for the current yearly licence issued by the Council, noting that such enquirers will safeguard them from patronising quacks.

The registrar, who made it clear that ethical or prescription medicines were to be sold under the supervision of a pharmacist, while controlled medicines were to be handled by pharmacists exclusively, adding that anyone operating outside the above is violating the law.

He assured the public of the readiness of the Council to protect them, tasking the relevant stakeholders to abide by the level of pharmaceutical services they are expected to render to the public.

