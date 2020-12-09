By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; the 2020 All Progresives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and a chieftain of the APC, John Mayaki, were locked in verbal fisticuffs, yesterday, over Governor Godwin Obaseki’s handling of security in the state.

Mayaki, while chiding some Obaseki’s aides’ calls for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari because of the security situation in Edo State, said Obaseki’s lack of empathy towards victims of kidnapping and robbery could further worsen the cynicism and distrust between the government and the governed.

Mayaki said: “Leaders must learn to be disciplined and sympathetic to the helpless electorate whom they are elected to rule over. Leadership comes with enormous responsibilities and any governor who could not discharge such duties has no reason to remain in office.

“The governor was elected to solve the problem of the state, including security of lives and property. The President lives in Abuja with a supporting and supervisory role to play but I insist that Governor Godwin Obaseki be held accountable for the worsening security situation in the state. To say we should hold President Buhari accountable for the security lapses in the state is to say there was no reason having a governor.”

Countering, PDP Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement described the criticism of Obaseki on the security situation in the state as “irresponsible.”

“The efforts being made are strategic and are not things to put out in the public at every turn. There is a method to security communication and it is not a task to be driven by propaganda and unwarranted posturing.

“The governor is dealing with intelligence from a joint task force, which he continues to meet at regular intervals. Some of the intelligence gathered are being deployed in bursting criminal hideouts, apprehending criminals and safeguarding the people,” he said

Nehikhare said the comments from Ize-Iyamu and his team are not unexpected as it goes to show how inexperienced they are and why they would continue to be on the back foot in terms of strategic planning and handling of delicate matters of public safety and security.

Vanguard News Nigeria