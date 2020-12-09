President Muhammadu Buhari

…APC governors, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, others met Tuesday night

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

There are strong indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may not appear before the House of Representatives on Thursday as earlier scheduled.

It will be recalled that the House had on December 1 reached a resolution via a motion to invite the President to the national assembly.

The invitation followed the killing of over 43 rice farmers in Zarbamari village, Borno State penultimate Saturday.

The Presidency had last week agreed that the President will honor the invitation.

On Monday, the main opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP’s caucus led by Hon. Kingsley Chinda from Rivers State in a statement asked Nigerians to prevail on their representatives to commence impeachment processes against the president, saying he had failed on his constitutional obligations to protect lives and property.

But events took a dramatic twist Tuesday night with series of meetings of different camps of lawmakers and some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC at the national assembly.

Sources told Vanguard that PDP caucus met somewhere at the second floor of the House of Representatives wing (New building) last night to strategize.

Their agenda, it was learnt was to pose some questions and actions that may appear embarrassing to the president should their plan to kickstart an impeachment procedure fail.

While they were meeting, Vanguard learnt that another meeting that involved Governors Aminu Masari of Katsina State and Hope Uzodinma of Imo State with Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila and some of the APC principal officers in the House held at Room 028 the same night.

Sources who craved anonymity said that the Senate has completely pulled out of the meeting, saying it was a House affair even as they insisted on the sack of the Service Chiefs.

It was learnt APC governors advised against the president’s coming for fear of being embarrassed.

They expressed shock that many of the APC lawmakers were in cahoots with their PDP counterparts in the embarrassment plot.

But on his part, Gbajabiamila pleaded for understanding, assuring that there was no cause to back down on the president’s appearance.

The plea however fell on deaf ears.

The meeting, it was learnt ended mid night.

Vanguard’s attempt to reach the House spokesman, Ben Kalu for reactions on the matter failed as he neither answered his call nor replied the sms sent to his phone as at the time of filing this report.