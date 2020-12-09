The Peoples Democratic Party PDP has asked the electoral commission, INEC, to deregister the ruling party, APC.

The main opposition party also asked INEC to recall APC’s certificate of registration after deregistering it.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP also asked the commission to declare the seat of all lawmakers elected on the platform of the APC at the federal and state levels vacant.

The party was reacting to the dissolution of the APC executives across the states and zones in the country by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC.

The APC-NEC had on Tuesday dissolved the executive committees in states and local governments but extended the Mala Buni-led national caretaker committee’s tenure by another six months.

The party also expelled its former vice-chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta.

The opposition party, which said since the APC forcefully exited itself from the nation’s political firmament by dissolving all its national, zonal and state structures, the party no longer has operational structures as required by law.

The PDP added that following the exit, the day should be remembered as a liberation day.

The statement read in part, “The APC, being overburdened by the weight of failure, humongous corruption as well as the plagues of economic recession, violence, killings and hardship it has brought to our people, forcefully exited itself from the nation’s political firmament by dissolving all its national, zonal and state structures.

“With this exit, December 8, 2020, has gone into the history of our nation as liberation day, especially given the spontaneous jubilation by Nigerians over this step towards political oblivion by a political party that has brought so much pain on them.

“Now that the APC has become defunct, the PDP invites the Independent National Electoral Commission to officially deregister the APC and recall its certificate of registration; given that it no longer has operational structures as required by law.”

“In the same vein, INEC should immediately declare the seat of all lawmakers elected on the platform of the APC at the federal and state levels as vacant and commence the process of bye-elections to fill the seats as required by law.”

The PDP also called on all political stakeholders and the international community to henceforth regard the APC as a defunct political organisation in the country.

“Furthermore, government agencies, civil society organisations as well as the international community should immediately gazette the APC as a defunct political organisation in our country.

“Nevertheless, the PDP invites all leaders of the fizzled APC to get ready to answer Nigerians for their misdeeds, and not to think they can get away with their atrocities by forming or joining another political party.”