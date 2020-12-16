PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus speaks in Bauchi State on December 16, 2020 during the inauguration of roads in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the state of insecurity in the country.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday during the inauguration of new road projects in Bauchi State, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, asked the President to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

While noting Nigeria is in distress, Secondus insisted that President Buhari has failed to tackle the security challenges.

“Just a week ago, over 40 farmers were killed in Borno State. Is Nigeria not in distress? What else do you what me to describe?” he questioned.

“The economy is bad, security is bad, virtually every facet of the Nigerian life has collapsed. What else do you want to hear? You know more than we know.

“You better let the world know and those in authority. All we are saying is that let President Buhari release the Katsina boys for us. We are in pains.”

Secondus explained that President Buhari has left the country worse than he met it, adding that if he were in his shoes, he would declare a state of emergency on security in the country and change the entire security architecture.

His remarks come a week after over 100 gunmen stormed the Government Science Secondary School in Ƙanƙara Local Government Area of the state and abducted over 333 students of the school.