Mr Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, commissioned developmental projects executed by the administration of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state.

Speaking at the ceremony in Sokoto, Secondus lauded Tambuwal for striving hard to execute the projects, in spite of limited resources.

He said that the execution of the projects has demonstrated the commitment of the governor towards fulfilling his campaign promises to the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects included rural water supply scheme, teaching hospital, diagnostic centre and roads.

Secondus said that the provision of the teaching hospital and modern international diagnostic centre would help reduce medical tourisms in Nigeria.

“Nigerians spend about N4 billion annually on medical treatments abroad, am optimistic that the 950 bed capacity Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital would help reduce the figure,” he said.

Secondus also commissioned the General Hospital, Wamakko, Girls Science Secondary School, Wamakko, and the 500 housing units in Gidan Salanke.

Speaking, Tambuwal said that his administration placed a great premium on people’s oriented projects towards improving the quality of life of the people.

He thanked Secondus for the visit, stressing that it would motivate him for better performance.

Some dignitaries at the event included national and state PDP executives, National, and State lawmakers, and Commissioners.

