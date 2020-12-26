By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has consoled former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, over the death of his father, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso.

The party described the late Kwankwaso who was also the district head of Madobi, as a patriotic traditional leader, “who made immense sacrifice towards the unity and development of the nation, particularly in his roles in strengthening the traditional institution and values in nation-building.”

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the elder Kwankwaso distinguished himself as “an upright, honest and selfless leader who dedicated his life at all times towards the good of the nation and humanity at large.”

The statement continued: “Though we grieve that the Maijidadi Kano left at a time his prayers and wise counsel are needed the most, we are however consoled that he lived a fulfilled life to the praise of the Almighty Allah and bequeathed to the nation, a gift of a patriot in Senator Kwankwaso, who has distinguished himself with an exceptional commitment to the stability, peace and development of our dear nation.

“Our party commiserates with Senator Kwankwaso, the entire Kwankwaso family as well as the people of Kano state and prays God to comfort them and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Mallam Kwankwaso died on Friday in Kano at the age of 93.

