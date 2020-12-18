The lingering crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took dramatic turn yesterday, as the Ambassador Aminu Wali’s faction sacked Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso for anti-party activities.

Besides, the group unanimously elected the pro tem chairman, Muhammin Lamido, as the substantive state chairman after passing a vote of confidence on his leadership.

Addressing journalists shortly after a congress yesterday, Lamido declared that Kwankwaso was expelled from Kano PDP for alleged gross violation of constitutional orders.

He accused the former governor of obstructing the party structure when he defected to PDP in 2018.While lamenting the ceding of the party to Kwankwaso in 2018, Lamido claimed that due process was ignored when the party leadership was dissolved.

He expressed worry that the PDP leadership was deliberately disintegrated to restore the caretaker committee led by the Kwankwasiyya group.

Lamido noted that PDP under Wali’s leadership held congress with 8,717 delegates to elect the 39 new executive members of the party in Kano, and agreed to expel the former Kano helmsman for anti-party activities.

“Kwankwaso cannot speak for our party because he lacks legal powers to do that, and you can check whether they have wards, councils and state executives; they have been alone and alone they should remain,” he noted.

However, Lamido declared that the ruling of Justice Ambrose Allagoa was being challenged at the appellate court, insisting that until the determination of the appeal, “the Wali-led faction remains the authentic PDP leadership in Kano.”

