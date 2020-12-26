Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the House of Representatives have faulted plans to sanction the leader of the PDP caucus, Mr Kingsley Chinda, after he called for President Buhari’s impeachment.

It would be recalled that Chinda had called on the House to begin the process of impeaching Buhari, citing insecurity issues, particularly the beheading of 43 rice farmers in Borno.

In reaction to the development, Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, in an interview with journalists said plans were underway to sanction Chinda if he keeps emphasizing on Bihari’s impeachment.

Following the sanction threats, some PDP members are now beginning to back Hon. Chinda.

Mr Awaji-Inombek Abiante, a lawmaker from Rivers State too stated that Chinda had not committed any offence by speaking for his constituents and other Nigerians as their representative while dismissing the House’s threat as showing lack of depth.

Speaking to The Punch on whether members of the PDP caucus were out to defend Chinda, Abiante said, “Does the House have the power to send a member elected by the people of a constituency out of legislative functions? The answer is no. If in the past, people have been so barred, my people elected me to be in the House and I speak on their behalf. Nobody has the right to take me out.”

Another PDP member, Farah Dagogo, representing Degema /Bonny Federal Constituency in Rivers State, tackled Ado-Doguwa for playing to the gallery, saying, “He ought to be experienced enough to know that Kingsley Chinda did not commit any legislative infraction with his patriotic call.”

Another member of the PDP caucus, Mr Tajudeen Yusuf, dismissed sanction threat saying that it is part of the sycophancy that is killing Nigerian democracy.”

