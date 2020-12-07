Ahead of the 2023 general elections and exit of the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, from the party, stalwarts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have begun initiating meetings.

The Nation reports that this development may be linked to growing agitation among PDP chieftains across the country for and against the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket.

It was gathered that taking this decision was necessary in order not to set the PDP on fire giving that some members were triggered by the manner in which the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) and other organs of the party were handling the issue of zoning.

While some of the governors have suggested that the issue be frontally addressed and resolved once and for all, others say it is better to keep everyone guessing.

A source told The Nation:

“The meeting, an impromptu one held after Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State left the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was heated.

“Many of the state helmsmen blamed Umahi’s defection on the foot-dragging by the party on the zoning issue.

“They feared that more governors and other prominent PDP leaders, especially in the south, may leave the party. But many of their northern counterparts felt otherwise and cautioned against a decision yet on the matter.

“One major matter that came up at the meeting was that zoning the presidential ticket to a particular zone may also force some prominent chieftains with presidential ambitions out of the party.

“Thus, governors in this school of thought appreciated Secondus’ seeming lack of readiness to be categorical on the issue. Specifically, a northern governor cautioned against any move that would deny any party member the chance to seek the ticket.

“But pro-zoning governors insisted on the need for the PDP to respect its unwritten formula on the rotational presidency, saying it is the turn of the south to rule the country come 2023.

“The governors parted without taking a decision on the matter at the meeting, and I can tell you that this has polarised the governors further.

“Party leaders and chieftains are worried about the development and not a few of our governors have been discussing it.”

Like this: Like Loading...