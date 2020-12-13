By Dirisu Yakubu— ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Sunday, chided the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government use of tear gas on protesting parents of the students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, who were kidnapped.

PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, described as disturbing that “such callousness could be meted on the grief-stricken parents after President Muhammadu Buhari, who had gone holidaying in the state, failed to protect their children from terrorists.”

Gunmen on Friday invaded the school while President Buhari was holidaying in Katsina, his home state, and reportedly made away with about 600 students; a development that has attracted national condemnation.

The protesting parents, mostly women, demanded the rescue of students abducted by bandits on Friday night.

READ ALSO: IPB condemns kidnapping of students in Katsina school

The women went around the school’s premises and some parts of the town carrying placards, with inscription such as ‘Government must speak out’, ‘We want our children back’ and ‘We want security in Kankara’.

PDP’s statement

Meanwhile, PDP, in the statement, said: “It is indeed sad that instead of going after terrorists and insurgents that struck few hours after a holidaying President Buhari and his security machinery took over the state, the state apparatus of power is being used to inflict further pain on the helpless victims.

“Such display of insensitivity further foregrounds the lack of empathy by the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, administration.

“It serves as a sad reminder of how it also blamed the 43 farmers recently slain by terrorists in Borno State, instead of taking steps to apprehend the assailants.

“Indeed, our party shares the pains and sorrows of these parents who have been under serious torment since President Buhari arrived Katsina for his needless holiday.

“PDP, therefore, calls on the Buhari Presidency to immediately apologise to Nigerians and the parents of the kidnapped students, as well as take steps to ensure disciplinary actions on those who ordered the tear gas attack on the parents.

“Our party also restates our call to President Buhari to go in search of and rescue the students, who were kidnapped while his security machinery was in charge of the state.

” PDP reiterates its stand, in solidarity with the people of Katsina State and other patriotic Nigerians, not to rest until President Buhari finds and rescues each of these young ones.”

Vanguard News Nigeria