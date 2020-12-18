Our Reporter

Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined some protesting women and youths in Abuja to demand the release of the abducted pupils.

The protest was carried out before the kids were last night released.

The Abuja protesters arrived at the Legacy House campaign headquarters of the opposition party in Maitama, at about 2 pm, chanting “Buhari, bring back our boys”.

The protesters were joined by the PDP chieftains, led by National Chairman Uche Secondus.

Secondus said: “This is a peaceful protest to make the entire country and the international community be aware of what is going on in our country.

“And all we are saying is that Buhari should bring back our boys from Katsina. It is important. We are in pain; the parents are in pain and the entire country is in pain.

“We are in agony; we are in sorrow. It is high time for the government of the day, the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, to bring back our boys back. That is the bold statement by PDP today with this peaceful protest.”

Others party leader that participated in the protest included: Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman Senator Walid Jibrin; spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, Deputy National Chairman, Senator Suleiman Nazif, National Secretary, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri; National Financial Secretary, Abdullahi Maibasira and National Youth Leader Sunday Okoye.

NEC charges security agencies





The National Economic Council (NEC) has charged security agencies to work with communities to prevent a repeat of the GSSS experience.

NEC, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, commended the way the matter was handled by the federal and Katsina governments.

The Council made this known in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande.

NEC condemned the kidnappers, describing their action as not just criminal but an act aimed at instilling fear.

The statement reads: “NEC expressed outrage on the kidnapping of the boys in their school premises and utterly condemned the brazen act of the abductors as not only criminal and lawless, but a deliberate attempt to sow seeds of fear in people.

“The members, while supporting immediate steps were already taken by the federal and state governments to rescue the boys, urged for more effective collaboration between security agencies and the communities to ensure that such despicable act does not repeat itself anywhere in the country.”

Abduction planned to blackmail Buhari, says group

The Muhammadu Buhari-Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group described the abduction of the students as a deliberate plan to embarrass the president

The group appealed to parents of the students to cooperate with the government since security agencies had already moved in to free the pupils.

The group noted that despite the current challenges, especially insecurity, the Buhari administration meant well for Nigerians.

National Coordinator of the group, Usman Ibrahim, spoke at a news conference in Abuja.

Benue, Sokoto, Osun shut schools

Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) have ordered the closure of all boarding schools in their states.

They predicated their actions on the security challenges in the country, especially the abduction of 333 pupils from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Ortom, who visited the Maximum Security Custodian Centre (MSCC) in Makurdi, condemned the abduction of the GSSS students.

He said he had directed the Ministry of Education to complete necessary steps to close all the boarding schools in Benue as a preventive measure against abduction of students.

The governor said if hundreds of students could be abducted in Katsina, the home state of the President, no place was safe again.

The Osun State Government last night announced the closure of schools from today.

This decision was announced by the Coordinator Director of Ministry of Education, Mrs C K Olaniyan.

According to her, the directive is for schools to proceed on Christmas and new year break.

The statement said: “The government of Osun has directed that all schools (Private and Public) should proceed on Christmas and New year break tomorrow 18/12/2020.

“The government places a high premium on the safety of our citizens generally and students in particular hence this proactive preventive measure. Resumption date will be communicated as soon as it’s safe to resume in the new year.

“The Ministry of Education wishes all stakeholders in the education sector a merry Christmas and a safe new year.”