…Asks INEC to de-register ruling party

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the dissolution of the national, state, local government and ward committees of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is an indication that the ruling party has fizzled out of the nation’s political firmament.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC “being overburdened by the weight of failure, humongous corruption as well as the plagues of economic recession, violence, killings and hardship it has brought to our people, forcefully exited itself from the nation’s political firmament by dissolving all its national, zonal and state structures.”

The PDP added that as a result of the development, “December 8, 2020 has gone into the history of our nation as liberation day, especially given the spontaneous jubilation by Nigerians over this step towards political oblivion by a political party that has brought so much pain on them.

“Now that the APC has become defunct, the PDP invites the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to officially de-register the APC and recall its certificate of registration, given that it no longer has operational structures as required by law.”

According to the statement, “INEC should immediately declare the seat of all lawmakers elected on the platform of APC at the federal and state levels vacant and commence the process of bye-election to fill the seats, as required by law.

“Furthermore, government agencies, civil society organizations, as well as the international community, should immediately gazette the APC as a defunct political organization in our country.

“Nevertheless, the PDP invites all leaders of the APC to get ready to answer Nigerians for their misdeeds, and not to think they can get away with their atrocities by forming or joining another political party.”

Vanguard News Nigeria