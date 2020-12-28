By Gbade Ogunwale and Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the Federal Government for dismissing a recent Editorial by the Financial Times of London warning of Nigeria’s gradual slide into a failed state.

The Nigerian authorities had dismissed the report, insisting that the country was making progress and moving in the right direction.

In a statement on Sunday by its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP carpeted the APC administration for what it called its arrogant trivialisation of the nation’s tragic descent into a failed state.

The statement said: “Indeed, the Editorial by the Financial Times is only stating the obvious, as our nation under President Muhammadu Buhari has presented all the trappings of a failed state, including having a rudderless government with a dysfunctional command structure that cannot guarantee security, manage our economy or even perform very simple tasks of governance…”

But the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) faulted the main opposition’s endorsement of the Financial Times Editorial.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja by its Secretary to the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator James John Akpanudoedehe, APC described PDP’s action as “unpatriotic”.

“From the economy to security, it is easy to sum up Nigeria with some recent recorded security incidents and the economic downturn. However, this government has displayed the political will and capacity to contain any criminal/terrorist activity and return the economy to growth.

“President Buhari’s administration, which sees the urgent need to have a better policing system for the country, is embarking on sweeping police reforms and supporting community policing, is definitely not governing a country close to becoming a failed state.”