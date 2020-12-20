A file photo of the ballot box.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the chairmanship seats in the just concluded Local Government elections in the state.

The Labour Party won six councillorship seats out of ten wards in Ikwuano Local Government Area, while PDP cleared all Councillorship seats in other local councils.

Announcing the results on Sunday, the Chairman of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), Professor Agu Mkpa, said the PDP swept the 17 local government area councils of the state.

Below shows the figures and winners of the local council polls:

In Aba South, Clinton Ebere of the PDP polled 26,321 votes to emerge winner unopposed as the chairman.

In Aba North LGA, Prince Ikonne of the PDP polled 29,851 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 3,492 votes

Ibe Nwoke of PDP polled 79,640 votes to Defeat the candidate of APC who got five votes in Obingwa LGA,

Similarly in Osisioma Ngwa LGA, PDP’s Kamalu Christian raked in 26,820 votes to defeat the APC candidate who scored 10 votes.

Also in Ugwunagbo, Nnata Chinasaokwu of the PDP emerged as the elected LGA Chairman by polling 28,800 votes to win the APC candidate who scored 120 votes.

In Ukwa East, PDP’s Nwagbara Chuks emerged the executive council Chairman with 6,235 votes, defeating the candidate of the APC, who polled 135 votes,

Kanu Levi of the PDP polled 9,630 votes in Ukwa West to defeat the APC candidate, who got 804 votes.

Isiala Ngwa North, Ochulor Chinwendu won the Chairmanship seat with 18,323 votes against the APC candidate who got 210 votes, while Anyatonwu Ikechi of the PDP emerged unopposed as the Chairman of Isiala Ngwa South LG after polling 17,465 votes.

In Arochukwu LGA, Dan Kalu of the PDP emerged as the Chairman unopposed, polling 15,620 votes, while in Bende, PDP’s Onwuchekwa Emmanuel, scored 33,561 votes to defeat the APC’s candidate who polled 2,320 votes.

In Umuahia North, Ugochukwu Njinkonye of the PDP emerged winner with 29,931 votes, defeating the APC candidate who scored 25 votes, while in Umuahia South, Benson Humphrey of PDP, polled 11,480 votes to defeat the candidate of the APC, who got 50 votes.

Madu Ifeanyi emerged winner in Umunneochi LGA with 6,971 votes, defeating the APC candidate who got 188 votes.

In Isiukwuato, Agbaeze Chimaobi of the PDP scored 15,630 votes to defeat the APC candidate, who got 1,200 votes,

In Ohafia, Ukaiwe Okoroafor scored 28,671 votes to defeat the APC candidate who scored 3,520

PDP’s Mpamaugo Stephen emerged winner with 8,720 votes against the APC candidate, who scored 110 votes in Ikwuano.

Meanwhile, Professor Mkpa has commended all who participated in the exercise, including the security personnel for their role in maintaining peace and order before, during and after the polls.

The ABSIEC boss also called on all and sundry to accept the results and allow peace to reign.