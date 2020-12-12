The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized President Buhari over the kidnap of school children from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankaran Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Gunmen had stormed the school on Friday night, causing students, teachers, and staff members to flee for their lives.

At least 50 students are said to be missing, according to a member of staff at the school who spoke to Channels Television on the condition of anonymity.

The PDP said Buhari has failed in his primary responsibility.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan tasked the President to lead from the front and rescue the abducted school children.

According to him, the security situation in the country may not have deteriorated to the current state if President Buhari had listened to the calls for the sack of the service chiefs.