The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the Christmas celebration to rekindle hope and trust in God’s divine intervention in the affairs of the country.

The party made the call in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Thursday.

Ologbondiyan said irrespective of what the nation was passing through, Christmas has rekindled faith that all hope was not lost for the country.

He urged Nigerians to keep hope alive by finding strength in God’s unfailing intervention as demonstrated with the gift of salvation in the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ.

He said that Christmas offered a great lesson to the country and that salvation would surely come as exemplified in the birth of the saviour.

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to use the period to intensify their bond of unity as well as comfort and reach out to one another in love, so that the joy that Christmas brought would not be lost.

He prayed God for healing, stability and prosperity of the nation as well as a blissful yuletide celebration.

