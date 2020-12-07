Daily News

PDP wins Bayelsa Central Senatorial by-election

By Emem Idio – Yenogoa

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Cleopas Moses, winner of the Bayelsa Central Senatorial by-election.

The PDP candidate defeated the All Progressive Congress, APC, candidate and nine other political parties and their candidates with a wide margin to emerge victorious.

According to the official results declared by the Returning Officer, Dr Emmanuel Essien, of the Federal University, Otuoke, Sunday night at the State INEC headquarters, Yenagoa, the PDP candidate polled a total of 120,019 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Abel Ebifemowei of the APC who polled 18,947 votes.

Akpan said: “The PDP candidate having scored the highest number of votes cast and fulfilled the requirements of the law is hereby returned elected.”

