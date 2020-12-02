Ahead of January 16th, 2021 local council election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced their intention to withdraw from the poll.

Addressing journalists in Kano, the PDP caretaker chairman in the state, Danladi Umar Abdulhameed declared that it is obvious the opposition party will not get justice in the process that he claimed is already being undermined by the Umar Ganduje led government.

Danladi, an ally of former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, questioned the trust and independence of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) to conduct credible poll scheduled for next year.

The Kwankwasiyya apologist, who claimed that Kano state government has approved a whopping sum of N2.3bn for KANSIEC to manipulate the process of the poll, insisted the PDP will not participate in an exercise intended to siphon public resources.

“The PDP believe s that free and fair elections are integral and essential part of democratic processes as it provides a chance for citizens to choose leaders who will bring development and growth for the benefit of the people. However, this is only possible where there is confidence and trust in the electoral process and its leadership.

“We are of the conviction that these qualifies are lacking in Kano KANSIEC. The PDP and indeed the people of Kano cannot forget how Governor Ganduje and the APC, in connivance with electoral official used hoodlums and political thugs as wet as security agents to intimidate voters and disenfranchise the populace during the 2019 general election.

“In our wisdom as the main opposition, we cannot give credibility to an election that has a prearranged outcome, an election conducted by a government that stole our mandate. Our decision is also predicated on the fact that we don’t have confidence in the electoral process and that will not get a level playing field from KANSIEC,” Danladi said.

