The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Maria Godwin Akwaji, in the Obudu State constituency of Cross River State has won the election.

Akwaji was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Abel Ezeoha, said Akwaji won with a landslide victory of 32, 166 votes beating her closest opponent of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abor Adaje Godwin who garnered 3, 546 votes.

The seat of Obudu State constituency became vacant following the death of the former occupant, Godwin Akwaji who died in June.

Akwaji died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital two weeks after he was admitted.

Although his death could not be ascertained, there have been rumours that the late lawmaker had COVID-19 complications.