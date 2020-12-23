Peaky Blinder’s Sophie Rundle Hospitalised With Coronavirus

Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle is recovering at home after being hospitalised with coronavirus.

The actress, 32, suffered “severe vomiting” and now has a “cough to rival a Dickensian workhouse orphan” and a nasty red “bloodshot eye”.

Sharing a picture of herself lounging in her “sick bed”, Sophie told fans:

So for Christmas this year I got myself a nice juicy bout of Covid-19. I also have a very festive bloodshot eye from all the hardcore vomiting I did in the hospital, I can taste NOTHING, I have a cough to rival a Dickensian workhouse orphan boy and the angel on top of my festive sickness tree is the TOOTHACHE from my gnarly little wisdom teeth at the back there. Quite the feast of festive ailments!

The actress, better known to fans as Ada Shelby in the BBC historical crime drama television series Peaky Blinders, further wrote:

Self-pity is such a drag and we’re all fed up right? So how are we all doing? What is everyone finding to cheer themselves up? If you’re feeling low or at the end of your tether, please know you are not alone. You can join my gang.

The official Peaky Blinder’s account posted a love heart emoji underneath the post.

Sophie, who has starred as Ada since 2013, is currently playing Ann Walker in Gentleman Jack opposite Suranne Jones.

Peaky Blinders is a British period crime drama television series created by Steven Knight. Set in Birmingham, England, the series follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family in the direct aftermath of the First World War.

The fictional family is loosely based on a real urban youth gang of the same name, who were active in the city from the 1890s to the early 20th century.