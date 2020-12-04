By Olukorede Yishau

Our streets are filled with sorrows, tears and blood. Everyday people are caught up in dramas they are unprepared for. If you need evidence of this, open the metro sections of our newspapers.

But the strict rules of journalism, at times, kill the joy of the acts of men and women on the street. To find the missing link, Peju Akande, writer, PR expert and co-founder of thisislagos.ng, deploys fictional techniques. This makes for a more relaxed telling of the happenings on our streets.

Her book, ‘Tales from the Street’, presents a kaleidoscope of death, despair, sorrow and tears. The 217-page book is a thrill. It is unabashedly Nigerian, pidgin and street lingos find home in the writing and you will only not laugh if sadism runs in your blood.

One thing the author does with this book is pointing out the morals of each tale, without necessarily being pushy.

Her language is simple and easy to understand. I daresay it is a book everyone can relate with and it will be worth your time.