FILANI: I am Filani, a federal pensioner. I have, for years, been on a monthly pension of N108,745.21, but to my surprise, I was paid a paltry N6,984.79 as my November 2020 pension. I am in a shock. Please help me

ALABI: Dear Omobola, I have written several times and I will not stop writing until my prayers are answered. My name is Alabi. I am over 70.

I participated in the 2017 verification by the PTAD in Lagos State (Southwest) for pensioners. I started receiving my monthly pension from March 2018.

In June 2018, I received N578,736.39 as pension arrears. I wish to say that since I retired in August 2004 as a Permanent Secretary, my monthly pension should start from that month and year. Hence, my monthly pension should start immediately. Similarly, my pension arrears should commence from August 2004. Let me quickly add that I have not received my federal share of gratuity.

Kindly assist me to compute my gratuity and also recompute my pension arrears. Please help me so that my labour would not be in vain.

AJUWON: My name is Ajuwon. I am a pensioner with the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation. I got transferred to BCNN Kaduna and Kaduna Polytechnic where I retired in September 1976. My name has never been on federal payroll. One Sister Harriet got me verified by Brother Lawrence at the Pensioners House at Onireke Pensioners House, Ibadan in July or September 2019. But until now, I am yet to hear from them or receive any payment from PTAD. Please help me.

AKINFENWA: I am Akinfenwa, a pensioner with the Federal Ministry of Aviation. I have been getting my pension through UBA since 1985. I am grateful. But there has been no additional payment since 1985. I went for pensioner’s verification, submitted to all documents to PTAD for over the non-harmonisation and short payment with no result. Please help me to ask PTAD to effect payment in my account.

ANNONYMOUS: PTAD owes me pension arrears of three months since 2015. I was verified in October, last year. They have been promising to pay me more than one year ago. Why is it hard for them to pay?

OZEGBE: My name is Ozeigbe. My complaint is that I received N4000 monthly, but it was later reduced to N3,900.

Just last month, N1,502.52 was credited into my account with a shortage of N2,496.30. At present, my gratuity and arrears have not been paid neither have I received any attention since I left service in 2006 on grade level 7/08. Kindly help me.

MURITALA: My name is Bolaji. I completed my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1996 after 12 years’ service. I am under PTAD. My September monthly pension was paid, but my October’s is yet to be paid. Kindly assist me.

AKUTSE: My name is Akutse from Plateau State. I retired in August 1, 2010 with state pension. My complaint is the non-payment of gratuity and irregular payment of monthly pension.

PTAD: Pensioner’s complaint has been resolved. He has been placed on the monthly pension payroll. His arrears were paid to him in June 2018.

MAYOWA: This is for someone very close to me. Please read this and any action taken will be appreciated: “I retired as an Assistant Director of Education (GL 15) in December 1996, having served the government for 35 years. My gratuities were paid in 1998, when the value of the money had fallen more than 100 per cent. I started drawing my pensions in 2000. I am a purely federal pensioner, with no state share at all. Till date, I have not been allowed to enjoy any of the pension increases approved since 2000.

“In April 2009, my pensions were harmonised to enable me enjoy the 142 per cent increment approved in 2000. The voucher was prepared. This included the arrears accruing from 2000. That month, I was paid only the harmonised monthly amount. Up to date, the arrears have not been paid.

“Later this harmonised amount was reduced by 50 per cent. Despite series of verification and completion of complaints forms, no action has been taken on my case.

“However, the pension authorities keep on telling the public that they have been paying pension arrears and returning savings from discovery of ghost pensioners to government coffers.

“I submitted a letter of complaint to the Akure Office of the Public Complaints Office in April 2014, but I am not sure the letter left the office although they charged me for courier fees. I retired from the Federal Civil Service at the age of 56. I am now 76 and still being denied my entitlements by fellow compatriots.

“This complaint and relevant documents, including my bank statement of accounts, are in my records with PTAD as were with those who handed over to them.

“Why is it that nobody is doing or saying anything about my case since 16 years? Does the younger generation of Nigerians who find themselves in critical positions in our public service, know that robbing old people of their entitlements or unconscionably delaying the releases of genuine claims for over a decade, meant they are incurring God’s wrath and judgments on themselves?

“It was alleged that some highly placed managers of federal pensions had diverted billions of naira meant for vulnerable old retirees to their personal accounts. Must all these old people die without enjoying their benefits while those who are responsible for their plights continue to enjoy their loot with their families and friends?

“This administration that is committed to change and correcting previous ills, needs God-fearing people who are selfless, honest, public-spirited and free from covetousness to administer pensions. I thank you, Omobola, for your interest in the welfare of the elderly.”

PTAD: The pensioner is to provide a copy of his verification acknowledgement slip so that proper investigation and follow up can be done on his complaint.

ADETUTU: We read again in The Nation about my mother’s phone number which I sent on July 17, 2019.

But there is a mistake in the article because it was stated that she was paid monthly pensions from 2005 to 2010. She has not been paid. Those are the arrears she has asking for.

PTAD: The pensioner was contacted on her mobile phone number and informed to provide a copy of her pensioner’s verification acknowledgement slip through the complaints email ([email protected]). This will enable us investigate and follow up her complaint.

MABAWONKU: My name is Mabawonku, a pensioner with federal share. I retired with NERDC in1993 as assistant chief research officer. My gratuity and six months’ arrears pension have not been paid after several correspondence and appearances to PTAD. I did verification with PENCOM in 2011 and PTAD in Lagos in April 2019.

The Lagos State Public Service where I retired in 2010 as a director has paid its share. But nothing has come from PTAD. Please help me.

PTAD: The pensioner is to provide a copy of his pensioner’s verification acknowledgement slip to enable us investigate and follow up on his complaints.