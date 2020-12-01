The Edo State Government has announced the commencement of the revalidation exercise for pensioner in the 18 Local Governments Areas of the state, in furtherance of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners in the state.

The Permanent Secretary/Chairman of the Edo State Pensions Bureau, Mr Saylor Juwobor, said the exercise would hold across the three senatorial zones of Edo State from December 2 to 12.

According to Juwobor, the exercise, tagged, ‘I am Alive Screening/Revalidation Exercise for State Pensioners,’ offers an option for Skype verification for pensioners who are resident outside the country.

He directed all pensioners in the state to be physically present at the venues for the screening with their letters of approval to retire from service and their biometric verification slips.

He said, “It is important to add that pensioners and officials at the venue of the exercise are required to put on face masks, keep social distance and adhere to other COVID-19 regulations.

“The venues for the screening of pensioners are the council halls of the various local government areas, while the venue for pensioners in Oredo is the Imaguero College Hall, Sapele Road, Benin City.”

The process is assured to be hassle-free and seamless as pensioners will be required to do biometric thumbprint verification and cleared in less than two minutes.

Juwobor further noted: “Pensioners who are resident outside the Country may wish to be screened via Skype.

Like this: Like Loading...